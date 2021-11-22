The annual Maui Invitational Tournament is taking place in Las Vegas this year and Day 1 of the Thanksgiving week tournament will feature a matchup the Oregon Ducks and usual Mauin Invitational host Chaminade Silverswords. The winner will meet either Saint Mary’s or Notre Dame in the semifinals on Tuesday while the losers will face each other in the consolation bracket that same day.

Oregon (2-1) is looking to get its mojo back after getting absolutely housed in an 81-49 loss to BYU in Portland on Tuesday. The Cougars shot 59.6% from the field to the Ducks’ 32.1%. Eric Williams Jr. was the only Oregon player to score in double digits on the evening.

Division II Chaminade is 2-0 in its respective schedule after downing Alaska and Alaska-Anchorage at the Pac West/GNAC Challenge last weekend.

How to watch Oregon vs. Chaminade

When: Monday, November 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: No line available

Total: No line available

