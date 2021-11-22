The second game of the Monday’s Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City will feature the Arkansas Razorbacks battling the Kansas State Wildcats. The winner fill face either Cincinnati or Illinois in the championship game on Tuesday while the losers will battle each other in a consolation game beforehand.

Arkansas (3-0) has cruised so far this season and was last seen taking down Northern Iowa 93-80 last Wednesday. Chris Lykes led with 26 points while JD Notae had 17 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

Kansas State (3-0) has also had smooth sailings to start the seen, putting down Omaha for a 79-64 win last Wednesday. Ismael Massoud and Nijel Pack both had 15 points apiece in the victory.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Kansas State

When: Monday, November 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPNews

Where to live stream online: ESPN.com/watch or ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -8

Total: 141

The Pick

Under 141

This is likely a stayaway as there’s way better games available, and these two teams haven’t played anyone this season that can give you any insight into what will happen tonight. It should be a good one, but it’s also a game with way too much variability. We think Arkansas might struggle to score on the road as they did in stretches last season, but go pick another game honestly.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.