The second game of the Empire Classic in Las Vegas on Monday will feature the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs in action against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Gonzaga (4-0) has mowed down each of its opponents so far this season and were last seen dismantling Bellarmine for a 92-50 victory on Friday night. Drew Timme put up 25 points in 25 minutes while Julian Strawther and Chet Holmgren combined for 37 points.

Central Michigan (1-2) picked up its first win of the season a week ago when edging Eastern Illinois 62-61 in thrilling fashion. Jermaine Jackson Jr. put up 14 points and secured the win for his team with a buzzer-beating layup.

How to watch No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Central Michigan

When: Monday, November 22 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: ESPN.com/watch or ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -32.5

Total: 154.5

The Pick

Under 154.5

The Zags have played two cupcakes in Dixie State, Alcorn State, and Bellarmine. But they haven’t hit near a 150 total in the last two, and totaled 160 against a Dixie State team that goes as fast as anyone in America. Zags win big, but take their foot off the gas early with a matchup against UCLA tomorrow.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.