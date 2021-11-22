Monday’s late-night college basketball slate will bring us to Los Angeles where the USC Trojans will be in action against the Dixie State Trailblazers.

USC (3-0) was last in action in Fort Myers, FL, last Tuesday, where head coach Andy Enfield triumphed over his former program Florida Gulf Coast for a 78-61 beatdown. Chevez Goodwin led with 20 points and six rebounds, Boogie Ellis had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Dixie State (1-3) suffered a tough defeat on Saturday, falling 79-73 to Cal State Northridge. Cemeron Gooden had 20 points and eight rebounds in the win.

How to watch Dixie State vs. USC

When: Monday, November 22 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12.com/live ore FuboTV

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -26.5

Total: 147.5

The Pick

Over 147.5

Grab these Dixie State overs while you can, as they’re eighth in the country in pace at 74.0 possessions per game. They also can’t stop a nosebleed being 327th in adjusted defense. Trojans by a bundle, and an inefficient but voluminous performance for the Trailblazers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.