Opening Week 12 Steelers vs. Bengals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The TJ Watt-less Steelers take on the Los Angeles Chargers as part of Week 11’s Sunday Night Football game from Los Angeles, California. The Bengals were able to hold onto a big lead against the Las Vegas Raiders, winning 32-13.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Steelers-Bengals Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -4.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bengals -200, Steelers +170

Opening point spread: Bengals -4

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: PIT +4.5

The Steelers need to benefit from not being on a short week and need to get healthy quickly. When these two teams met in Week 3, the Bengals won 24-10 and the Steelers didn’t have Watt in that game. So why the Steelers this week? Their defense is banged up, but better and their offense hadn’t really leaned into letting Najee Harris be the workhorse back that he now is and we have seen how that can change a game for the Steelers. If the Steelers can get healthy and Watt can be a distraction on defense, they should be able to cover.

