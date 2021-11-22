Opening Week 12 Chargers vs. Broncos odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The LA Chargers and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chargers will play on Sunday Night Football, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. LA is 5-4 and will drop a game back of the Chiefs if Kansas City holds on to their big lead over Dallas. The Broncos are coming off a bye week and are 5-5. The AFC West is a lot tighter than expected and the Broncos could make it all the more interesting in the wild card race with a win over LA.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Chargers-Broncos Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Broncos +105

Opening point spread: Chargers -1.5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Chargers -1.5

The Broncos are going to be the more rested team, but I think their luck on defense is going to come out. Somehow, they have managed to trade Von Miller and get better on defense? I don’t think it is sustainable and I think that Justin Herbert and the Chargers are built to pick apart the defense with their versatility. This is going to be a game where they lean on Austin Ekeler and his dual-threat ability on the ground and in the receiving game.

