Saquon Barkley is active for Week 11 Monday Night Football vs. Buccaneers

The Giants published their Week 11 inactives report and Barkley is active for their matchup against the Buccaneers. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants runs the ball for a touchdown in the game against the New Orleans Saints in overtime at Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New York Giants announced Week 11 inactives and Saquon Barkley is officially active for their matchup against the Buccaneers. Barkley was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Barkley is active and has been trending this way for quite some time. He got limited practice sessions in, so this designation is no surprise. The star running back is set to have a massive workload in both the running and receiving game, which is great news for fantasy managers who held onto him after he suffered the ankle injury. Barkley might have a tough time navigating Tampa Bay’s defense, which is great against the run. However, he’s still an automatic start in all fantasy football formats. Managers who had faith in him being active for Monday’s contest have been rewarded, and they’ll likely need a good outing from Barkley to win their matchup.

