Rob Gronkowski is active for Week 11 MNF vs. Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 11 inactives and Rob Gronkowski is officially active for their matchup against the New York Giants. Gronkowski was listed as questionable this week due to a back injury. He had two full practice sessions before sitting out Friday, leading to the questionable designation.

It turns out Friday’s DNP was just a bit of gamesmanship, as Gronkowski was always trending towards playing in Week 11. The tight end has been one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets in the redzone, so it’s a welcome sight for the quarterback. Gronkowski’s fantasy managers who are probably counting on him to deliver a decent performance will be ecstatic with this development and can play the tight end without fretting. This means O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate won’t have much value in fantasy formats. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will also be slightly impacted but only when it comes to redzone opportunities.