Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Wizards on Monday

The Charlotte Hornets (10-8) will take on the Washington Wizards (11-5) on the road at Capital One Arena on Monday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Hornets are coming off a 115-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which snapped their five-game winning streak. The Wizards just played back-to-back games against the Miami Heat, losing the first one on the road but winning the second at home by three points.

The Wizards are favored by four points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -170 on the moneyline while the Hornets are at +150. The point total is set at 216.

Hornets vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards -4 (-110)

These teams already met once this season, just last week when the Hornets won by 10 at home. That was game number four of Charlotte’s recent five-game winning streak as they’ve failed to replicate that performance since then. Regardless of that result, they’ll have to try and edge out the Wizards on their home court, where Washington has put up a very strong 7-1 record so far this season. Charlotte is just 4-6 on the road, and will be going up against the best defensive rebounding team in the league as well as the best defense around the perimeter. Expect the Wizards to win and cover at home in this one.

Over/Under: Under 216 (-105)

Washington has only gone over the total once in their last nine outings, and the total from their meeting last week only hit 184. Both teams have solid defenses and are capable of shutting down their opponents, so don’t be surprised if this one is on the lower scoring side.

