Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Jazz on Monday

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (11-5) at Vivint Arena on Monday night. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET. Memphis just got hammered by the Timberwolves with a 138-95 loss on the road on Sunday, while the Jazz won their third straight with a 123-105 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jazz favored by a whopping 10 points, priced at -510 on the moneyline. Memphis sits at +375 while the point total is 221.5.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -10 (-115)

This will be the first time these two sides have met since the Jazz eliminated the Grizzlies in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Utah has won nine of the last 10 meetings against Memphis while covering the spread in seven of those games. Not only that, but the Jazz have the league’s best offensive rating at 114.3, and that offense will be going up against the league’s worst defensive rating at 113.8. All signs point to a Jazz win, and they should do it comfortably at home where they’ve only lost two so far this season.

Over/Under: Over 221.5 (-110)

While the Jazz are 6-10 on totals this season, they’re capable of hitting exceptionally high scores on any given night. They’ve only failed to reach 100 points once through their first 16 games all season and have averaged a third-best 112.1 points per game all season. They boast a league-best 120.7 point average through their last three games. Donovan Mitchell has been averaging 24.4 points per game this season, and will be going up against a Memphis defense who has allowed a league-worst 114.7 points per game this season. Expect the Jazz to take advantage of their weak defense at home and run away with this one.

