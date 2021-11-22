Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Spurs on Monday

The Phoenix Suns will hit the road on Monday night to play the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Suns (13-3) have a league-high 12-game winning streak after they crushed the Denver Nuggets 126-97 on Sunday night. The Spurs (4-11) has lost four straight games and four consecutive road games. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Suns vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -5

Phoenix has been on a roll recently and looking like the team we saw last season in the playoffs. During their 12-game winning streak, the Suns have won six games by double digits. Phoenix will now embark on a four-game road trip that starts tonight against the Spurs, who are 1-9 against teams from the Western Conference this season.

San Antonio is led by Dejounte Murray, who is playing at an All-Star level and is the clear star of the team. Murray is almost averaging triple-double consisting of 18.1, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. However, for the Spurs to have a chance tonight, they must play better on defense. In their last 10 games, San Antonio is allowing teams to score 109.6 points per game. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, the Suns are holding teams to 101.9 points per game in their last 10. Phoenix is 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games and 3-1 ATS when they are the road favorite. San Antonio is 4-6 ATS as the underdog this season and 1-2 ATS as the home underdog. The Suns’ streak has to come to an end soon, but it will not happen tonight.

Over/Under: Over 221

To no one’s surprise, we see that the total is sitting at 221 points. Could we see the over hit in this spot? It is possible as Phoenix is averaging 111.4 points in their last five games. However, the point total has gone under in four of the Suns’ last six games. As for the Spurs, their over record is better at 7-7-1 and the total has gone over in five of their last seven games against the Suns.

