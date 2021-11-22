Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 22

The NBA has a full schedule on Monday night with 10 games on the slate. The earliest games tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET while the last game of the night gets underway at 10:00 p.m. With so many players in action tonight, let’s look at a few of the best player prop bets for Monday, November 22 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Green, over 14.5 points (+100)

Although the Rockets have been nothing short of awful this season, rookie Jalen Green has been a bright spot for Houston so far. Averaging 14.5 points per game this season, it’s clear he’s poised to be a big scorer in the league regardless of what team he plays on. He’s taken at least 11 shots in each of his last four games and hit double digit points in each of them, dropping at least 15 points in his last three straight. The Rockets will be going up against a fickle Boston Celtics team, and Green should be expected to hit double digits again and keep his 15+ scoring streak alive.

Bojan Bogdanovic, over 2.5 threes (+120)

Bogdanovic, while not always incredibly consistent, has a high ceiling when it comes to hitting shots from downtown. While he’s hit 37% of his threes on the season, that number jumps up to 47% in just his last five games. He hit 6-for-13 against the Heat and followed that up with 5-for-7 against the 76ers last week. They’ll go up against a Memphis defense who’s given up a league-worst 14.4 three pointers made per game to their opponents, giving Bogdanovic a wide open opportunity to send a few extra through the net from the perimeter.

James Harden, over 9.5 assists (+120)

Harden has been averaging 8.8 assists per game this season so far, good for third-best in the league. He recently went on a tear where he hit double-digit assists three games in a row, racking up 11, 12, and 13 against the Magic, Pelicans, and Thunder respectively. Tonight the Nets will be going up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have allowed a league-worst 29.3 assists per game through their last three outings.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.