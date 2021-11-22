NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Monday, November 22

We have a loaded 10-game slate in the NBA on Monday night, which features a double-header on NBATV. At 7:00 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Brooklyn Nets and then at 10 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Sacramento Kings. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets, $4,700

The second overall pick in this past summer’s NBA draft has played better as of late for the Rockets. In his last five games, Green is averaging is 21.6 fantasy points and has scored in double figures at least four times. This season, the rookie guard is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

The Rockets will be facing the Boston Celtics for the second time this season. In their last meeting back in October, Green had 30 points on an efficient 11-of-18 shooting from the field and 8-of-10 shooting from three-point range. He also had four rebounds, three assists, and 48 fantasy points. With Kevin Porter Jr. listed as questionable, Houston will need Green to be a significant factor on offense.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets, $4,400

Oubre Jr. has a favorable matchup tonight against the Washington Wizards, who are ranked 25th against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season. The veteran forward has been on a tear in his last eight games, averaging 24 fantasy points per game. Oubre will be going up against the Wiz for the second time within the last five days.

In their first meeting last week, the 25-year-old forward had 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3 pt) and three rebounds in 24 minutes. He also scored 26.8 fantasy points, which made it the fourth time in his last eight games that Oubre recorded 20-plus fantasy points or more.

Seth Curry, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,900

My last value play for tonight’s 10-game slate will be Seth Curry, who could be due for a breakout game against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings have some solid guard play with De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, and rookie Davion Mitchell. However, Sacramento does not play very much defense and is allowing teams to shoot 34.2% from three-point range this season.

For someone like Curry, who is starting to knockdown his threes and shooting 43.5% from behind the arc, it seems like a recipe for success. In his last five games, the veteran guard is averaging 24.86 points per game. If he can come close to that number tonight, then your lineup should be in great shape.