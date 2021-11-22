 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notable absent players during Week 12 byes in 2021 NFL season

The NFL has two teams on bye weeks in Week 12, including some of the top-tier fantasy assets this season, so we’re here to help you prepare.

By DKNation Staff
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs motions to the bench during the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Week 12 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but there are two big-time teams that we’ll be without — the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals.

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cards, who have been managing injuries for quarterback Kyler Murray and stud wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Fantasy football managers will be without several studs in Week 12, including two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and the TE1 so far on the season. The fantasy playoffs are approaching and the bye week will hopefully allow Murray and Hopkins in particularly to get healthy for the fantasy football post-season.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 12.

Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray
RB James Conner
RB Chase Edmonds (IR)
WR DeAndre Hopkins
WR Christian Kirk
WR AJ Green
WR Rondale Moore
TE Zach Ertz

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB Darrel Williams
WR Tyreek Hill
WR Mecole Hardman
WR Byron Pringle
TE Travis Kelce

