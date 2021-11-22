Notable absent players during Week 12 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 12 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but there are two big-time teams that we’ll be without — the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals.
The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cards, who have been managing injuries for quarterback Kyler Murray and stud wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Fantasy football managers will be without several studs in Week 12, including two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and the TE1 so far on the season. The fantasy playoffs are approaching and the bye week will hopefully allow Murray and Hopkins in particularly to get healthy for the fantasy football post-season.
You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 12.
Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
RB James Conner
RB Chase Edmonds (IR)
WR DeAndre Hopkins
WR Christian Kirk
WR AJ Green
WR Rondale Moore
TE Zach Ertz
Kansas City Chiefs
QB Patrick Mahomes
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB Darrel Williams
WR Tyreek Hill
WR Mecole Hardman
WR Byron Pringle
TE Travis Kelce