Notable absent players during Week 12 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 12 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but there are two big-time teams that we’ll be without — the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals.

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cards, who have been managing injuries for quarterback Kyler Murray and stud wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Fantasy football managers will be without several studs in Week 12, including two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and the TE1 so far on the season. The fantasy playoffs are approaching and the bye week will hopefully allow Murray and Hopkins in particularly to get healthy for the fantasy football post-season.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 12.

Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray

RB James Conner

RB Chase Edmonds (IR)

WR DeAndre Hopkins

WR Christian Kirk

WR AJ Green

WR Rondale Moore

TE Zach Ertz

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB Darrel Williams

WR Tyreek Hill

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Byron Pringle

TE Travis Kelce