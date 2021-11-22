Considering the injury report as you address the Week 12 fantasy waiver wire

Week 11 NFL Sunday is just about a wrap! We still have Giants-Bucs for Monday Night Football, but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options. The Week 12 waiver wire can make or break you, especially with injuries to piling up around the league.

As with every week in the NFL, key skill position players are going to go down with an injury. Some may step right back onto the field soon while others will miss time. When one guy goes, an opportunity opens up for someone else to fill the gap.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught three passes for 14 yards before entering concussion protocol during the team’s 19-9 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It was a blow for a Dallas offense that was completely shut out of the end zone the entire afternoon. With the Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders for Thanksgiving this Thursday, it’s hard to envision Lamb being cleared in time.

Michael Gallup (63% Yahoo/59% Yahoo) becomes a vital pickup off the wire this week if he’s still available in your league. He caught five of 10 targets for 44 yards in Sunday’s loss.

AJ Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

Titans wide receiver AJ Brown has been banged up all season long and exited the team’s disastrous 22-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday with a chest injury. Brown caught five of nine targets for 48 yards before his day ended. Tennessee cannot afford to lose Brown with Julio Jones on injured reserve.

Should Brown be sidelined for even more time, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (0% Yahoo/0% ESPN) becomes a tantalizing waiver wire pickup this week. He ended up catching seven of eight targets for 107 yards. Dontrell Hilliard (0% Yahoo/0% ESPN) is also someone to consider. He caught eight of 10 targets for 47 yards on Sunday.

Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

The rookie running back went down with an ankle injury during the team’s 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He got nine carries for 63 yards and his exit completely derailed the Jets’ running game for the afternoon.

Tevin Coleman (3% Yahoo/ 3% ESPN) got five carries on Sunday and could be considered in case Carter misses their upcoming battle against the Texans. However, you’d probably be better served trying to get your hands on a receiver like Elijah Moore (56% Yahoo/41% ESPN).

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a knee injury during the Browns’ tight 13-10 victory over the Lions. Landry had four catches for 26 yards but also took a jet sweep 16 yards for the team’s lone touchdown of the afternoon.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (23% Yahoo/15% ESPN) missed Sunday’s victory but should still be considered off the wire as he’s Cleveland’s second leading pass-catcher. The leading pass-catcher David Njoku (8% Yahoo/5% ESPN) should also get a look should Landry miss time.

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

The Bears inexplicably lost to a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens team on Sunday and may have also lost Justin Fields in the process. The rookie was taken out of the game after taking a hir and later examination revealed bruised ribs.

It’s highly doubtful that he’ll be ready in time for the team’s Thanksgiving Day battle at the Detroit Lions so Andy Dalton (0% Yahoo/0% ESPN) will most likely be making the starts. He threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the loss on Sunday.