Best available running backs on the Week 11 waiver wire

We are through 11 weeks of the fantasy football season and it is time to make some moves that could help your team make a final playoff push. Whether you are filling a roster spot of a player on bye or that is injured, we have you covered with five running back options to look for on your waiver wire. All of these players are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues.

Week 12 byes: Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks (48.6% rostered)

Next up — WFT, SF, HOU, LAR

With the news that starting running back Chris Carson was going to have season-ending neck surgery, Collins finds himself as the lead back for the Seahawks. While Collins hasn’t been able to put forth stellar fantasy performances recently, he has had some tough matchups. His upcoming schedule doesn’t inspire the most confidence, but at least he is getting the workload.

Jeff Wilson Jr., San Franciso 49ers (48.5% rostered)

Next up —MIN, SEA, CIN, ATL

This one kind of depends on what happens with Elijah Mitchell’s injury. The longer that Mitchell is sidelined, the more value that Wilson has. With the injury prone-ness of the 49ers backfield, Wilson is always going to be close to a full-time workload as the starter. The 49ers offense has been at its best when they grind out drives and they are going to lean on their run game more in the coming weeks to extend drives.

Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens (34.7% rostered)

Next up — CLE, PIT, CLE, GB

These next two go hand in hand, so hopefully one of them is available in your league. Freeman has helped to fill in when quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sidelined with his sickness. Freeman has done enough to stay on the team and he continues to get the workload that would support you rostering him. I dropped in a league to pick up a quarterback and regretted it when he found the endzone in Week 11.

Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens (27.4% rostered)

Next up — CLE, PIT, CLE, GB

Similar to Freeman, the Ravens are a run-heavy team and Murray factors into that. The only reason I can think that Freeman has a higher rostership is just that Murray has struggled with staying healthy. Now that he is back and ready to go, he will be leaned on in the offense in a tough schedule coming up for the team. Murray isn’t a bad roster or pickup as we get into the second half of the season.

Ty Johnson, New York Jets (18.7% rostered)

Next up — HOU, PHI, NO, MIA

While it is rare to recommend a positional player on the New York Jets, the best ability for someone to have is availability and Johnson is going to be available for the Jets. Starting running back Michael Carter went down with an ankle injury and was unable to return to the game. If he misses time, Johnson figures to at least be in the mix for being the starting running back. We saw at the end of the 2020 season what Johnson could do with a heavy workload and maybe the Jets offense will be able to utilize his talents more.