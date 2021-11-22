Best available wide receivers on the Week 12 waiver wire

There are some big-name wide receivers on bye this week and others that are banged up and dealing with injuries. As we head full-steam into the back half of the fantasy football season, it is important to make sure that there isn’t any hidden value lying on your waiver wire in your league. We have five wide receivers that could be available in your league as they are all rostered in fewer than % of ESPN leagues.

Week 12 byes: Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens (45.7% rostered)

Next up — CLE, PIT, CLE, GB

Bateman feels like he is always waiting to break out, but the stars haven’t quite aligned just yet. With Lamar Jackson becoming more pass-heavy this season, things are boding well for the rookie. As we make our way into the dog days of the season, Jackson may be more inclined to put the ball in the air rather than keep it on the ground and if he keeps Bateman in his sights, it is going to be beneficial to have him on your roster.

Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams (45.4% rostered)

Next up — GB, JAX, ARI, SEA

The Rams are coming off of their bye week which gave time for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to get more on the same page with Matthew Stafford, but don’t forget that Van Jefferson also gets that time. The defenses coming up presents some tougher matchups for the Rams offense and they are going to need to spread the ball around. The team has had extra time to get more prepared to take up the slack from Robert Woods’ season-ending injury and I think Jefferson plays more of a role in that than expected.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets (40.7% rostered)

Next up — HOU, PHI, NO, MIA

Moore has been flying under the radar for the Jets, but he now has five straight games with double-digit fantasy points. In fact, in two of his last three games, he has at least 27 fantasy points in PPR leagues. The Jets offense doesn’t have the ability to commit to the run, especially with starting running back Michael Carter dealing with an ankle injury and so they are going to have to pass more. They have started figuring out how to use Moore in the offense and it is paying dividends in real life and in fantasy football.

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals (23.1% rostered)

Next up — BYE, CHI, LAR, DET

Moore heads on bye this week and it isn’t a bad idea to see if someone is going to impulse drop him because he isn’t going to be available this week. He saw 11 targets this week with DeAndre Hopkins missing the fame and he has at least four targets in each of the last four games. This is a good time for Moore to get extra practice in with his quarterbacks and he could be more involved in the team’s game plan starting in Week 13.

Nelson Agholor (13.1% rostered)

Next up — TEN, BUF, BYE, IND

It took some time, but it seems like Agholor and quarterback Mac Jones may finally be on the same page. Jones appears more comfortable in the offense and Agholor had five targets in the Falcons last game. He isn’t startable just yet, but in case this rapport continues to build and Agholor goes back to being a deep threat he was last year, Agholor could be the playoff push your roster needs.