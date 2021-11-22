Cedrick Wilson, Devonta Freeman among best players to add in Week 12 waivers

Week 12 of the NFL season brings back Thanksgiving football, which means three Thursday games as opposed to the usual solo contest. The waiver wire still contains some great pickups as injuries and depth charts continue to get shuffled. With many leagues coming up on their trade deadlines, the waiver wire is still the best place to add filler players. Here are the best players available on the waiver wire in Week 12.

Best Week 12 waiver wire adds

Devonta Freeman, RB, Baltimore Ravens (34.7 percent of ESPN leagues)

Even with Latavius Murray back, Freeman commanded a majority of the workload out of Baltimore’s backfield. He may have gotten some additional volume with Lamar Jackson out, so those carries might dry up. However, it seems John Harbaugh is rolling with Freeman as the lead back for now. He’s worth adding, even if it is only for depth purposes.

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Dallas Cowboys (1.4 percent)

Wilson is not typically the receiver you would go for on the waiver wire, but he’s likely to be a starter in Week 12 when the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving day. Amari Cooper is already out due to COVID protocols and CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion Sunday. It’s unlikely he clears the league’s protocol in time for Thursday’s game, meaning Wilson will join Michael Gallup atop Dallas’ depth chart.

Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets (40.7 percent)

Moore continues to put up big numbers for the Jets even with backup quarterbacks in action, recording eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Dolphins. The rookie is breaking out with New York’s secondary receivers sidelined. He should have another productive week when the Jets take on the Texans in Week 12.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears (52.5 percent)

In the last four games, Mooney has been targeted 28 times. He’s got 16 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with his big-play ability delivering a long scoring reception in Week 11. Allen Robinson might not play again in Week 12, and Mooney should take advantage of a poor Detroit Lions secondary on Thanksgiving. The production floor might be low, but the upside is tremendous.

Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team (13.1 percent)

For managers with either Kyler Murray or Patrick Mahomes on a bye, Heinicke deserves streaming consideration. The Washington quarterback threw for three touchdowns with zero interceptions in a 27-21 win over the Panthers. He gets a decent matchup against the Seahawks in Week 12.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (50.9 percent)

Stevenson has 50 carries in the team’s last four games despite the presence of Damien Harris. The rookie out of Oklahoma has carved out a niche for himself in this offense and is a productive runner. He’ll be called upon to split backfield duties with Harris in Week 12, and he’s worthy of flex consideration with the opportunities he’s receiving.

Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints (5.7 percent)

Trautman has seen six or more targets in each of the last four games, meaning he’s getting decent volume for a tight end who isn’t used much between the 20s. The Saints might not have Alvin Kamara Thursday against the Bills, which means Trautman could see more looks again. Trevor Siemian trusts him, especially in the redzone. At a position of scarcity, Trautman is a good pickup.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers (3.2 percent)

Valdes-Scantling isn’t going to be on many manager’s radars and for good reason. He’s prone to dropping passes and is only good on deep shots. That being said, the upside is tremendous when Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback. Valdes-Scantling will look to make big plays against a Rams defense which has ceded a lot of yards over the last two weeks.