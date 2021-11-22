Best bye week replacements for QBs Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray

Byes will force fantasy managers to have to get creative with their lineups as some of their regular starters will be out of commission for the week. For those who have Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray, you’re up.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals have byes in Week 12, sidelining both QBs from action. You may already have a backup to fill the gap as the starter. If you don’t, here’s a few viable options to consider off the waiver wire.

Week 12 byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Panthers

Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins have rattled off three straight wins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked comfortable in the team’s 24-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The second-year QB was accurate, completing 27-of-33 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Tua is rostered in just 47% of ESPN leagues and 33% of Yahoo leagues, so you should be able to find him on the wire this week ahead of Miami’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Taylor Heinicke vs. Seahawks

The Washington Football Team picked up its second straight win by toppling the Carolina Panthers 27-21 on Sunday. Taylor Heinicke had a nice afternoon at quarterback, completing 16-of-22 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Heinicke is rostered in just 14% of leagues in Yahoo and 13% of leagues in ESPN. He has the hot hand right now and with the Seahawks sputtering over the past few weeks, he’s worth looking into on the wire this week.