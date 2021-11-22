Best bye week replacements for WRs Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins

With two teams heading into the bye for Week 12, it means that fantasy football managers will have to find a waiver wire replacement for superstar receivers Tyreek Hill and DeAndre Hopkins. Hill and Hopkins have both been WR1s this season in fantasy football and for their respective teams.

Below we’ll take a look at a couple of bye week replacements on waivers that could fill the void in fantasy football.

Week 12 byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Elijah Moore vs. Texans

The rookie wide receiver out of Ole Miss has been putting on a show for the Jets over the last few weeks and establishing himself as one of the top options in the offense. In Week 11 against the Dolphins, Moore had a game-high eight receptions (11 targets) for 141 yards and scored a career-high 29.6 fantasy points.

The rookie wideout has now posted at least 10 or more fantasy points in five straight games and had three games of at least 40 receiving yards. Moore will try to continue his hot play in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. The young wide receiver is currently rostered in 40.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Van Jefferson vs. Packers

For this final choice, I wanted to go with Marquez Callaway, who has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. However, I’m going to switch it up and pick second-year wideout Van Jefferson. Jefferson should have a few opportunities to make some plays going forward with the Rams having Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp.

In his last five games, the young wide receiver is averaging 6.2 targets per game. Also, over that span of time, he’s producing 9.3 fantasy points per game. Jefferson is rostered in 45.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues.