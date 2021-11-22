Best bye week replacements for RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, James Conner

Byes will force fantasy managers to have to get creative with their lineups as some of their regular starters will be out of commission for the week. For those who have Clyde Edwards-Helaire and James Conner you’re up.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals have byes in Week 12, sidelining both RBs from action. You may already have a backup to fill the gap as the starter. If you don’t, here’s a few viable options to consider off the waiver wire.

Week 12 byes: Chiefs, Cardinals

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Titans

The Patriots have surged into first place of the AFC East and part of that has been thanks to the emergence of running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The rookie played his part in the team’s demolition of the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, providing 69 rushing yards off 12 carries. This followed up his Week 10 breakout against the Browns where he ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Stevenson is rostered in 59% of Yahoo leagues and 51% of ESPN leagues so you’d want to grab hold of him if you spot him on your waiver wire.

Devonta Freeman vs. Browns

With no Lamar Jackson on Sunday, Freeman got a healthy diet of touches against the Bears. He carried the ball 16 times for 49 yards and a touchdown, also adding six catches for 31 yards to his stat line in the win.

The Ravens running back is rostered in 65% of Yahoo leagues but just 36% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be available for fantasy managers there.