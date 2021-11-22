Best bye week replacements for TEs Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz

Byes will force fantasy managers to have to get creative with their lineups as some of their regular starters will be out of commission for the week. For those who have Travis Kelceand Zach Ertz, you’re up.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals have byes in Week 12, sidelining both TEs from action. You may already have a backup to fill the gap as the starter. If you don’t, here’s a few viable options to consider off the waiver wire.

Week 12 byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

David Njoku at Ravens

Njoku had a quiet afternoon in the Browns’ 13-10 victory over the Lions on Sunday, catching just two receptions for 20 yards in the win. He still stands as the Browns leading receiver however, totaling 24 receptions in 11 games for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s surprisingly only rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues and 5% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be readily available on the waiver wire for fantasy managers this week.

Pat Freiermuth at Bengals

Pat Freiermuth has become more and more of a presence within the Steelers’ offense over the last month. He had three touchdowns in three games heading into Week 11 and had been averaging just over seven targets a game over the past month.

He’s rostered in 57% of ESPN leagues and 53% of Yahoo leagues, so he’s becoming less and less available on the waiver wire by the week. Pick him up if you have the chance.