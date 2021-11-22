 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Champions League Matchday 5 on TV and via live online stream

Matches between top teams in Groups A, F and H headline this week’s Champions League action.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Pep Guardiola the head coach/manager of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Champions League group stage enters the final two matchdays with plenty of intrigue at the top of Groups A, F and H. Manchester City and PSG meet again to likely determine which club will win Group A, while defending champion Chelsea looks to level its standing with Juventus in Group H.

Group F features a Manchester United team that just fired its manager going up against a pesky Villarreal unit. It’ll be interesting to see how Man United’s players respond after the managerial change. Here’s the full Champions League schedule for Matchday 5.

UCL Matchday 5 schedule

Tuesday, November 23

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich - 12:45 p.m. ET
Villarreal vs. Manchester United - 12:45 p.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Juventus - 3:00 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Benfica - 3:00 p.m. ET
Sevilla vs. Wolfsburg - 3:00 p.m. ET
Malmo vs. Zenit St. Petersburg - 3:00 p.m. ET
Lille vs. RB Salzburg - 3:00 p.m. ET
Young Boys vs. Atalanta - 3:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 24

Besiktas vs. Ajax - 12:45 p.m. ET
Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk - 12:45 p.m. ET
Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund - 3:00 p.m. ET
Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3:00 p.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. AC Milan - 3:00 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. FC Porto - 3:00 p.m. ET
Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig - 3:00 p.m. ET
Sheriff vs. Real Madrid - 3:00 p.m. ET

