You want a regular season college basketball game with some stakes? How about this:

The release of The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll will be delayed one day so voters can assess Monday afternoon’s showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut.

When you’re making grizzled sportswriters change their routine, it’s clearly a big deal. And that’s what we’ll see on Monday as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies from the Imperial Arena at Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas at 12 p.m.

South Carolina is 5-0, including wins over No. 5 North Carolina State and No. 9 Oregon yesterday to get to the finals of this tournament. The Gamecocks do it with depth, as no player averages more than 28 minutes per game. Aliyah Boston leads all players with 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

UConn is 3-0, and was tied with No. 23 USF entering the fourth quarter on Sunday. But sophomore Paige Bueckers might be the best player in the country, and is averaging 21.0 points and 6.3 assists per game so far this year. This being the third game in three days both teams, the depth of the Huskies might get tested as they’ll likely only put seven players on court in this one.

How to watch No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn

When: Monday, November 22nd, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Projected Odds

Spread: South Carolina -1

