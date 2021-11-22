Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. odds: How odds have opened for lightweight title bout

A bout for the lightweight championship might finally happen this weekend. Teofimo Lopez puts his belts on the line against George Kambosos Jr. in a bout that has now been rescheduled nine times! COVID-19, Triller defaulting on the contract, and a host of other issues pushed this fight from May 29th to November 27th. We’ll wait for ring walks begin before we assume this fight is actually happening.

Whatever the case, we’ve got some odds for the bout. Heading into fight week, Lopez is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1000 while Kambosos is +600.

Lopez is 16-0 and is making the first defense of the nearly undisputed lightweight championship he won in October 2020 with a decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. Lopez entered that bout having won the IBF title the prior December with a second-round TKO of Richard Commey. Lopez added the WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine titles with the win over Lomachenko. Devin Haney holds the WBC title as the only other lightweight titleholder.

Kambosos is 19-0 and making his first challenge for a major title. He previously won the WBA Oceania and IBF Pan Pacific lightweight titles in 2017. Since then he’s won six straight fights, most recently via split decision over Lee Selby on Halloween of 2020.

Current odds for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Lopez: -1000

Kambosos: +600

Total rounds: 7.5 (Over -130, Under +105)

Lopez by Decision or Technical Decision: +275

Lopez by KO, TKO, DQ: -250

Kambosos by Decision or Technical Decision: +1400

Kambosos by KO, TKO, DQ: +1000

Draw: +2500

