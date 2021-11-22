Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton odds: How odds have opened for junior featherweight title bout

Thanksgiving weekend will bring some significant championship boxing, and the junior featherweight division will be one of the two divisions in the spotlight. The boxing public will be focused on the Lopez-Kambosos lightweight title fight, but Figueroa-Fulton could be a fun one.

We get a title vs. title contest prior to Lopez-Kambosos featuring two 122-pound champs. WBC titleholder Brandon Figueroa will face off against WBO titleholder Stephen Fulton at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Fulton is 19-0 and currently the third-ranked junior featherweight at Ring Magazine. Figueroa is 22-0-1 and is ranked fourth by Ring Magazine.

The winner of this fight will be in prime position to push for a unification bout with Murodjon Akhmadaliev if both fighters remain in the division. Akhmadaliev is 10-0 and holds the IBF and WBA title. He will face Ronny Rios next after Rio withdrew from their previously scheduled fight due to COVID-19.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton

Fulton: -340

Figueroa: +265

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.