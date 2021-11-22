NBA MVP odds tracker: Stephen Curry begins to pull away from field

As the 2021-22 NBA season heads into Thanksgiving week, Golden State Warriors fans have plenty to be thankful for. Much to the dismay of the rest of the league, the Warriors are looking like title contenders again behind odds-on MVP favorite Stephen Curry. And they might get even better as the season goes on.
The point guard is now +200 to win the award according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetkounmpo clock in at second (+500) and third (+700) respectively as they lead their teams in the East. Nikola Jokic has battled some injuries but remains within striking distance at +850. Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid likely round out the candidates worth discussing at the moment.
Curry already bested Durant last week when the Warriors trounced the Nets. The point guard isn’t quite at 50-40-90 splits but is averaging 29.5 points, 6.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds entering Golden State’s Sunday contest. That rebounding number will be a career high. At the moment, the Warriors are the best team in the league and Curry is their best player. It’s easy to see why he’s the MVP favorite, with everyone else playing catch-up after five weeks.
NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Nov. 22)
Steph Curry: +200
Kevin Durant: +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo: +700
Nikola Jokic: +850
Luka Doncic: +1500
Jimmy Butler: +2200
Joel Embiid: +2200
Paul George: +3000
DeMar DeRozan: +4000
James Harden: +4000
Ja Morant: +4000
Anthony Davis: +4000
Donovan Mitchell: +4000
Jayson Tatum: +5000
Damian Lillard: +5000
Devin Booker: +5000
LeBron James: +5000
Trae Young: +6000
Zach LaVine: +6500
Julius Randle: +7500
LaMelo Ball: +8000
Chris Paul: +10000
Karl-Anthony Towns: +12000
Full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.