NBA MVP odds tracker: Stephen Curry begins to pull away from field

As the 2021-22 NBA season heads into Thanksgiving week, Golden State Warriors fans have plenty to be thankful for. Much to the dismay of the rest of the league, the Warriors are looking like title contenders again behind odds-on MVP favorite Stephen Curry. And they might get even better as the season goes on.

The point guard is now +200 to win the award according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetkounmpo clock in at second (+500) and third (+700) respectively as they lead their teams in the East. Nikola Jokic has battled some injuries but remains within striking distance at +850. Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid likely round out the candidates worth discussing at the moment.

Curry already bested Durant last week when the Warriors trounced the Nets. The point guard isn’t quite at 50-40-90 splits but is averaging 29.5 points, 6.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds entering Golden State’s Sunday contest. That rebounding number will be a career high. At the moment, the Warriors are the best team in the league and Curry is their best player. It’s easy to see why he’s the MVP favorite, with everyone else playing catch-up after five weeks.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Nov. 22)

Steph Curry: +200

Kevin Durant: +500

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +700

Nikola Jokic: +850

Luka Doncic: +1500

Jimmy Butler: +2200

Joel Embiid: +2200

Paul George: +3000

DeMar DeRozan: +4000

James Harden: +4000

Ja Morant: +4000

Anthony Davis: +4000

Donovan Mitchell: +4000

Jayson Tatum: +5000

Damian Lillard: +5000

Devin Booker: +5000

LeBron James: +5000

Trae Young: +6000

Zach LaVine: +6500

Julius Randle: +7500

LaMelo Ball: +8000

Chris Paul: +10000

Karl-Anthony Towns: +12000

Full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.