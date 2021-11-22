Super Bowl 56 odds: Cardinals power through adversity while Titans lay an egg

Good luck figuring out the 2021 NFL season. Every week, a team that looks like a Super Bowl contender decides to falter. Maybe this is what happens in a league where parity is achieved at a much higher rate than other sports. It’s truly anybody’s guess who will end up meeting for the NFL championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This, of course, is a great thing for bettors. You can make a case for or against number of teams, which means oddsmakers are going to have a tough time assigning values. There’s no clear cut favorite, even as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the way at +600 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Arizona Cardinals faltered last week but are now 2-1 without Kyler Murray heading into the bye week. Arizona was able to stifle a desperate Seattle Seahawks team in Seattle with backups, cementing the Cardinals as a threat in the NFC. Murray and DeAndre Hopkins should be back after the bye week.

Remember when everyone thought the Chiefs were done? Kansas City is now +750 to win the Super Bowl as Patrick Mahomes and company have started to figure things out offensively. The Chiefs are also making enough plays defensively, and shut down a Dallas Cowboys team many believed was ready to break through in the postseason. The Cowboys sit at +800 and might have to play on Thanksgiving without their top two receivers.

The Green Bay Packers (+1000) looked like a safe bet with Aaron Rodgers at the helm before the team’s championship-caliber defense completely folded against the Minnesota Vikings (+4000). Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson tore Green Bay apart, especially on the final drive. And yet that wasn’t the biggest surprise of Week 11.

The Tennessee Titans, coming off wins over the Rams and Saints without Derrick Henry, sat at +1200 heading into Week 11. They lost to the lowly Houston Texans, with Ryan Tannehill throwing four interceptions in the 22-13 defeat. The Titans now sit at +2000 to win it all.

As all this chaos unfolds, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are sitting pretty atop the AFC East at 7-4. The Patriots are +1400 to win the title and look like the most complete team in the league at the moment. They’ll play the Titans next week and the Bills after that, so +1400 might be the best value for potential bettors. The only certainty in the NFL this season is that no team is safe, so be ready for New England to deliver a suspect performance sooner or later.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 12.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 12 Team Week 1 Week 11 Week 12 Team Week 1 Week 11 Week 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +650 +600 Buffalo Bills +1000 +600 +750 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +1100 +750 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +900 +800 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +700 +900 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1000 +1000 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1100 +1000 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1400 +1400 New England Patriots +3500 +2500 +1400 Tennessee Titans +3000 +1200 +2000 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2500 +2000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +5000 +3500 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +6000 +3500 Cleveland Browns +1600 +4000 +4000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +8000 +4000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +10000 +5000 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +13000 +5000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +6000 +8000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6000 +8000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +8000 +10000 Denver Broncos +4500 +10000 +10000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +8000 +15000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +15000 +20000 Washington +5000 +30000 +20000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +50000 +25000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +50000 New York Giants +8000 +50000 +50000 Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +50000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +50000 +50000 New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000 Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000

