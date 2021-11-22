How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch for November 22nd episode

Just 24 hours after Survivor Series, the WWE will return to the Barclays Center tonight for the fallout episode of Monday Night Raw. Raw mostly prevailed at the pay-per-view as red brand superstars came out on top in five of the seven matches on the card. We’ll see the implications of the ppv and how the rest of 2021 will play out.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

As mentioned before, Raw has a successful night on Sunday with Becky Lynch defeating Charlotte Flair, RK-Bro defeating The Usos, both Survivor Series teams prevailing in the five-on-five elimination matches, and Omos eliminating 12 people to win the 25-Man Battle Royal.

WWE Champion Big E came out on the losing end, however, as he fell short in his hard fought battle with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With that matchup in the rearview, he has an impending title match against Seth Rollins to focus on in the near future.