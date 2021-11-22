When is the next Manningcast? When will Peyton & Eli Manning appear on Monday Night Football

The NFL wraps up Week 11 on Monday Night Football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the New York Giants. The Bucs are an 11-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and this game could get out of hand in a hurry. But we have good news if you’re watching at home. Well, maybe good news.

Week 11 will bring another week of the ManningCast, according to Awful Announcing’s Ken Fang. Most folks reading this are likely aware of it now, but if not, ESPN2 offers an alternate broadcast on select MNF games this season. While ESPN airs the traditional broadcast, ESPN2 offers us Eli Manning and Peyton Manning in the “ManningCast.” The brothers provide great analysis, but also have fun with it — poking at each other as one would expect from siblings, and bringing on guests both inside and outside the world of football.

The ManningCast is scheduled for ten broadcasts this season across the 17 Mondays. We’re starting to run short, but they’re back this week for Giants-Bucs. If it’s anything like the last Giants game, we can expect Eli to homer it up big time. We saw the Giants on a ManningCast three weeks ago when they faced the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. New York made life difficult for KC, even taking a fourth quarter lead. If tonight’s game turns into a rout, Eli could turn despondent!

The ManningCast gets started at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2.