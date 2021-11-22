AJ Brown X-Rays on ribs negative, per report

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown had negative x-rays on his ribs and will undergo more tests later this afternoon. Brown left Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans with a chest injury and did not return. He caught five of nine targets for 48 yards as the Titans were stunned by their AFC South foe in a 22-13 setback.

The Pro Bowl wideout has been hampered by injuries and illnesses all season long and this is yet another ailment for he and the Titans to deal with. In 10 games, he has caught 46 of 78 targets for 615 yards, and three touchdowns. Tennessee has a tough road matchup at the AFC East leading New England Patriots this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should obviously check for news later on Monday evening to see if the Pro Bowler will miss time due to this new injury. With Julio Jones on injured reserve and Brown banged up, it’d be wise to start scouring the waiver wire for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.