Bears still evaluating Justin Fields’ ribs injury for Week 12

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Monday that starting quarterback Justin Fields’ ribs injury is still being evaluated and he won't rule out broken ribs, per Adam Jahns. Fields suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, Fields said on Instagram last night that he has bruised ribs and when asked by his friend if they were broken, he responded with no, sir.

Justin Fields said on his friend’s IG story that he has bruised ribs but nothing broken #Bears pic.twitter.com/K6mmCHLgVy — Adam (@_adamhess) November 22, 2021

Fantasy football implications

If Fields is not ready to play on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions, then backup quarterback Andy Dalton will be starting under center. Dalton came on in relief on Sunday afternoon against the Ravens and played solid. The veteran quarterback completed 11-of-23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Dalton started off the season as Bears’ starting quarterback before going down with a knee injury in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, it has been the Fields show for the Bears, who has shown flashes of development and growth over the last few weeks.