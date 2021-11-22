Logan Thomas expected to practice for Week 12

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas is expected to practice this week after being on injured reserve with a hamstring injury since Oct. 6, per Ian Rapoport. Thomas has not been fully cleared yet to return to the field, but the plan is start to his clock.

Fantasy football implications

The Football Team is potentially getting back a major piece to their offense in Thomas. The veteran tight end started off this season, picking up where he left off with last season. He had 12 receptions (14 targets) for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games of the season.

Without Thomas, the Football Team has had to lean on Ricky Seals-Jones, who has helped in a few games and been a safety valve for starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke. In his last five starts for WFT, Seals-Jones recorded 20 receptions (30 targets) for 192 yards, a touchdown, and averaging five fantasy points per game.