Kareem Hunt to return to practice this week, per head coach Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated on Monday that running back Kareem Hunt is expected to be back at practice this week, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Hunt has been injured reserve due to a calf injury and has missed the last five games for the team.

He was last seen being carted off the field during the team’s Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on October 17. The banged up Cleveland offense has sorely missed Hunt, who combined with Nick Chubb forms one of the most lethal one-two punch backfields in the entire NFL. He had previously ran for 361 yards and five touchdowns in six games before going down with the calf injury.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should keep tabs on Hunt’s status throughout the week in the event that he is activated for the team’s divisional showdown at Baltimore this Sunday. If not, backup D’Ernest Johnson will remain a viable flex option in his absence.