John Harbaugh “hopeful” Lamar Jackson participates in Tuesday walkthrough

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh indicated on Monday that he is “very hopeful” that quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a participant in the team’s walkthrough on Tuesday, per ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. The Baltimore HC said that the former MVP was feeling good.

Jackson missed Sunday’s 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears with a non-COVID related illness. The star QB missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to the field on Friday and listed as questionable. It was initially thought that he’d be able to start against the Bears, but he was declared inactive on Sunday morning and the start went to Tyler Huntley. The Baltimore QB has put up MVP-caliber numbers through nine games this season, showing his proficiency as a passer while also leading the team in rushing.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should still keep tabs on his status throughout the week, However, all signs point to him being back and healthy for the team’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns.