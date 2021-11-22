Jordan Howard likely out for Week 12 vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles RB Jordan Howard is likely going to be sidelined for Week 12 vs. the New York Giants, coach Nick Siriani told reporters on Monday afternoon. Howard went down with a knee sprain in Week 11’s win over the New Orleans Saints and was unable to return.

Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni on RB Jordan Howard, who suffered a knee sprain this week: “Most likely he'll be out this week, don't know that for sure yet. Has a chance to play next week.” Eagles have a bye in Week 14, so Howard could be out until Week 15 vs. the WFT. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

Fantasy football implications

The Eagles ran the ball 50 times in their win over the Saints, with Howard accounting for 10 of those carries for 63 yards. Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts were the other leading rushers with 16 and 18 carries, respectively. Sanders had 94 yards and Hurts had 69 yards and 3 TDs. With Howard out next week — and potentially long-term — Sanders will continue to lead the backfield with Hurts also getting some designed plays and scrambles.

Behind Sanders is Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell on the RB depth chart. Neither really has much value since you’d think the Eagles learned a bit from using Sanders and Hurts primarily in the run game. Scott may have some value if he sees some carries but is more of a handcuff at this point.