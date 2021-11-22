 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jordan Howard likely out for Week 12 vs. Giants

Eagles RB suffered a knee sprain in Week 11 vs. the Saints. We break down the impact of his absence on the Philly backfield.

By DKNation Staff
Running back Jordan Howard #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the football during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles RB Jordan Howard is likely going to be sidelined for Week 12 vs. the New York Giants, coach Nick Siriani told reporters on Monday afternoon. Howard went down with a knee sprain in Week 11’s win over the New Orleans Saints and was unable to return.

Fantasy football implications

The Eagles ran the ball 50 times in their win over the Saints, with Howard accounting for 10 of those carries for 63 yards. Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts were the other leading rushers with 16 and 18 carries, respectively. Sanders had 94 yards and Hurts had 69 yards and 3 TDs. With Howard out next week — and potentially long-term — Sanders will continue to lead the backfield with Hurts also getting some designed plays and scrambles.

Behind Sanders is Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell on the RB depth chart. Neither really has much value since you’d think the Eagles learned a bit from using Sanders and Hurts primarily in the run game. Scott may have some value if he sees some carries but is more of a handcuff at this point.

