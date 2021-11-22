Adam Trautman suffered MCL sprain in Week 11, will miss 4-6 weeks, per report

UPDATE: Adam Schefter is reporting Trautman sprained his MCL on Sunday and will miss 4-6 weeks.

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman was listed as a DNP with a knee injury on the team’s practice report on Monday. The team didn’t practice on Monday, so it’s an estimation of his status following Sunday’s 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trautman suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of their Week 11 road matchup and did not return. It was unfortunate considering that he was enjoying his best offensive performance of the season, catching five of eight targets for 58 yards and a touchdown. He’s mostly been utilized as a blocking tight end this year but has consistently been on the field, regularly logging in over 80% of the offensive snaps for the Saints.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers who have taken a flyer of Trautman in deep PPR leagues should monitor his status in practice tomorrow as the Saints prep for a Thanksgiving night showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Should he be inactive, look for backup Juwan Johnson to be active and take his place.