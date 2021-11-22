Alvin Kamara not practicing on Monday for Week 12

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not practice at Monday’s walkthrough as the team prepare for Thursday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Kamara has not played in the Saints’ last two games due to a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications

The Saints would love to have Kamara back in the starting lineup for Thanksgiving night’s game against Buffalo. But New Orleans’ running game has survived with veteran running back Mark Ingram receiving majority of the carries. In Week 11 against the Eagles, Ingram had 88 yards on 16 carries, along with six receptions for 25 yards and 15.3 fantasy points.

Since being acquired by the Saints after Week 7, Ingram has posted three-straight double-digit fantasy point performances. In Week 10 against Tennessee, which was the first game without Kamara, Ingram recorded 47 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and 61 receiving yards for 20.8 fantasy points. The Bills’ defense is stingy when it comes to fantasy football, but there could be some opportunities to exploit after what we saw what Jonathan Taylor did on Sunday.