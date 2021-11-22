Allen Robinson sits out first practice of Thanksgiving week

The Chicago Bears deactivated wide receiver Allen Robinson in Week 11, and Week 12 is not off to a good start. The team released the first practice participation report of the week and Robinson was listed as a DNP due to his hamstring injury.

Robinson was a DNP for all three practices last week and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report. The Bears face the Lions on Thanksgiving day. This report is an estimation, but given his absence last week, his chances of playing in a short week are limited.

Fantasy football implications

The most significant practice of a short week is on Tuesday. If Robinson gets in work on Tuesday, he stands a chance of playing on Thursday. If he is a DNP for a second straight day, you can likely mark him out and adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly.

The Bears are banged up coming out of Week 11, with quarterback Justin Fields dealing with rib injuries. Darnell Mooney is dealing with a foot injury that is limiting him in practice and Marquise Goodwin has a shoulder issue. Goodwin and Damiere Byrd are the players who benefit most from Robinson’s absence.