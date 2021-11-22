CeeDee Lamb not practicing on Monday for Week 12

Dallas Cowboys second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not practice Monday because of a concussion that he suffered in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. The Cowboys did not practice on Monday, so this status update on Lamb is an estimation.

The NFL’s concussion protocol requires a player be asymptomatic both at rest and after exertion. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Lamb was involved in all the team and positional meetings on Monday, according to Michael Gehlken, which is a good sign.

Fantasy football implications

The Cowboys are already without Amari Cooper and could be without Lamb when they play later this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The young wideout suffered a concussion in first half on Sunday against Kansas City.

On Monday morning, Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football that it looks like Lamb will miss the Thanksgiving Day contest. For him to have a chance to play on a short week, he’ll need to pass to the league’s concussion protocol. If he cannot play, then that means the Cowboys’ top-two receivers will be Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. Gallup had five receptions (10 targets) for 44 yards, while Wilson added four receptions (seven targets) for 36 yards.