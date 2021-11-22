Jaylen Brown to return to the lineup Monday vs. Rockets

Boston Celtics G Jaylen Brown will return to the lineup for Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. Brown has been sidelined since Nov. 4 due to a hamstring injury. Boston has gone 5-3 with Brown out of the lineup but his return will be a big boost overall. He was averaging 25.6 points per game before being injured.

Chances are with Brown back in the starting lineup, Dennis Schroder will head back to the bench. We still don’t know if Brown will be on a minutes restriction in his return to the lineup. If that’s the case, it’ll be hard to trust him in NBA DFS right away. Brown is $9,600 on DraftKings and that price tag is very high for someone who may not play more than 25-30 minutes in a game that likely isn’t going to be competitive anyway.

Romeo Langford is probable while Josh Richardson is now questionable to play Monday vs. the Rockets. The Celtics are 11.5 point favorites and that number may appear high, but they shouldn’t have too much problem covering at home.