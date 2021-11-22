When will Calvin Ridley return from the NFI list?

On October 31, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. He had sat out a game for what was described as personal reasons and then returned for a game. He then announced his break from the game and the team placed him on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list following the team’s Week 8 game against Carolina.

When is Calvin Ridley eligible to come off the NFI list?

Placement on the NFI list during the season requires a minimum three-week absence. Ridley became eligible to return in Week 12.

When is Ridley expected to return?

There is no specific return date. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith met with the media on Monday following Week 11 and said he had no update on Ridley’s status. Ridley remains on the NFI list until that changes.

Who is playing in Ridley’s place?

The Falcons are starting Russell Gage and Tajae Sharpe in their two-receiver sets. Olamide Zaccheaus is the team’s third receiver while Marvin Hall and Frank Darby have gotten some work as well. Christian Blake was a healthy scratch in Week 12.