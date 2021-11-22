Jared Goff listed as limited participant on Monday of Week 12

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was listed as a limited participant with an oblique injury on the team’s injury report on Monday. The Lions didn’t practice on Monday, so his designation was an estimation of his current status ahead of the their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Goff suffered the oblique injury during their Week 10 tie vs. the Steelers and was absent from practice all last week. Stepping into his place was veteran backup Tim Boyle, who threw for just a measly 77 passing yards and two interceptions in the team’s 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Goff himself has had a pedestrian season through nine games for the still winless Lions. The former Pro Bowl quarterback has thrown for 2,109 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions on the year.

Fantasy football implications

His limited status on Monday is an indicator that he’ll be suiting up when the Lions take to Ford Field for Thanksgiving. Having their starter back means somewhat smoother sailing for the Lions’ offense, making for an easier time for running back D’Andre Swift to have himself a decent game.