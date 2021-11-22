Ezekiel Elliott limited in first practice of Week 12 ahead of Thanksgiving game

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the facility on Monday to begin preparations for Week 12, and with it came an estimated practice participation report. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was listed as limited due to a knee injury. The knee injury is something that has had him on the injury report since Week 10.

The team likely held meetings and a basic walkthrough on Monday, which is the name of the game on a short week. The Cowboys face the Raiders on Thanksgiving and will likely have two walkthroughs on Monday and Wednesday and maybe a light practice on Tuesday.

Elliott will play on Thursday, but it is worth noting he was a full participant in all three practices last week and is limited to start this week. That likely has to do with the short week and accompanying quick turnaround.

Fantasy football implications

This is a great matchup for Elliott and backup Tony Pollard. Joe Mixon had a big day in Las Vegas on Sunday with 123 rushing yards and two scores, and the Raiders defense gives up the ninth most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Elliott might be a bit limited by the knee injury, but he is in line for a big day on Thanksgiving.