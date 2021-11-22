Watch Andrew Thomas score a big man touchdown for the Giants on Monday Night Football

The New York Giants have tied things up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, and it came courtesy of a big guy touchdown! Andrew Thomas made a spectacular catch in the end zone after the Giants defense had picked off Tom Brady.

Daniel Jones faked the handoff and threw off his back leg as the Bucs defense got in his face. It was impressive seeing Thomas go up and reach for the ball. It would have been impressive for a traditional pass-catcher doing it, but to see a lineman do it was something else entirely!