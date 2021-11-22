Fan attacks Seth Rollins at Raw, gets dragged away by security

Well, this certainly was not good. Seth Rollins had left the ring to head backstage after twice hitting Blackout on Finn Balor when someone jumped out of the seats to attack Rollins.

Security jumped in to pull him off, but it’s safe to say security will be keeping a closer eye on things. There’s only so much they can do to prevent a random fan in a massive arena, but this will be something WWE and its host facilities will look to address.

Did Rollins get jumped by a fan? pic.twitter.com/vP2KpoRznU — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 23, 2021

a fan attacked seth oh my god #RAW pic.twitter.com/yjXNmmeEWg — ashley (@visionembracer) November 23, 2021