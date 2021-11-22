 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fan attacks Seth Rollins at Raw, gets dragged away by security

By David Fucillo
Seth Rollins in ring during event at Barclays Center. Brooklyn, NY Set Number: X162079 TK1

Well, this certainly was not good. Seth Rollins had left the ring to head backstage after twice hitting Blackout on Finn Balor when someone jumped out of the seats to attack Rollins.

Security jumped in to pull him off, but it’s safe to say security will be keeping a closer eye on things. There’s only so much they can do to prevent a random fan in a massive arena, but this will be something WWE and its host facilities will look to address.

