 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kadarius Toney leaves game in fourth quarter with thigh injury vs. Bucs in Week 11

Giants WR Kadarius Toney suffered some kind of injury in Week 11 on Monday Night Football. Here are the latest updates.

By David Fucillo
Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball as Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defends in the first quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The New York Giants are struggling in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and any comeback will have to happen without wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He suffered a quad injury and is questionable to return to the game.

Toney led the team with seven receptions for 40 yards when he injured his thigh. Beat writer Dan Duggan spotted Toney speaking to the team’s trainer and taking his gloves off.

Toney came into the game leading the Giants with 352 receiving yards and was second with 28 receptions.

More From DraftKings Nation