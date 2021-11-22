Kadarius Toney leaves game in fourth quarter with thigh injury vs. Bucs in Week 11

The New York Giants are struggling in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and any comeback will have to happen without wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He suffered a quad injury and is questionable to return to the game.

Toney led the team with seven receptions for 40 yards when he injured his thigh. Beat writer Dan Duggan spotted Toney speaking to the team’s trainer and taking his gloves off.

Toney came into the game leading the Giants with 352 receiving yards and was second with 28 receptions.