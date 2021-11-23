2021 NFL power rankings heading into Week 12

Week 11 is complete and the New England Patriots are officially the hottest team in the league. Bill Belichick’s squad has won five straight games, which has them in first place in the AFC East by half a game. They’re impressing on both sides of the ball and suddenly lead the league in point differential.

It’s no surprise then that they have moved to the top of our point spread power rankings. Below we’ve ranked the teams based on spread differential. We took the pre-game point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and added in the point differential from the game. For example, the Steelers closed as 6-point underdogs against the Chargers and lost the game by 4 points. For the Steelers spread differential, we added -4 to +6, giving them 2 points for Week 11. For the Chargers spread differential, we added 4 to -6, giving them -2 points for Week 11.

We’re still seeing some volatility in these rankings, but through 11 weeks, the top of the rankings are settling down to some degree. The Patriots are in first place for a second straight week while the Cardinals climbed into second thanks to Colt McCoy leading them to a road win over the Seahawks.

The Eagles are another hot team. They’ve won two straight and while the Week 8 thumping of the Lions helped boost their differential, the win over the playoff contending Saints only adds to it.

NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 12