Best available tight ends on the Week 12 waiver wire

Tight end usage is so hard to predict and unfortunately, the most consistent tight end Travis Kelce is on bye this week. Whether you need to replace Kelce or Cardinals tight end, Zach Ertz or if you have another injury to a tight end, you may need to hit up your league’s waiver wire to try to find someone that can help you make that playoff push for your roster. Each of the five names below is rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Week 12 byes: Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (47.5% rostered)

Next up — SEA, LV, DAL, PHI

Logan Thomas is due back any day right? When he was activated from IR last week, I assumed he would play, but he hasn’t hit the field yet. Either way, check your waives to see if he happens to be there because if he is able to pick up where he left off, he will be a sneaky TE1 pickup for you the rest of the way.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (42.2% rostered)

Next up — SF, DET, PIT, CHI

Conklin is the reason that it is tough to analyze the production of a tight end in fantasy. He is touchdown-dependent which makes it seem like he wouldn’t be a good add, but then he just keeps scoring and being involved in the offense. You could do worse at tight end than Conklin and while that isn’t the biggest vote of confidence, it is something.

Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars (40.0% rostered)

Next up — ATL, LAR, TEN, HOU

Arnold was a hot waiver wire add last week and then he followed that up with a dominant goose egg and absolutely no fantasy relevance in Week 11. That’s how unpredictable the slate of tight ends is. That being said, Arnold is one of the more targeted Jaguars offensive players so there is theoretical value there.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (12.4% rostered)

Next up — DET, ARI, GB, MIN

Kmet was on the cusp of being a starting tight end candidate for your lineup this week and was out-targeted by veteran Jimmy Graham in a frustrating performance. Hopefully, Kmet can bounce back and I do think that he is worth a stash if he and Fields can get on the same page. It is also worth noting that Fields had an injury in their Week 11 game and the Bears could be rolling with a backup quarterback that could favor Kmet if they see extended time.