Best available D/STs on the Week 12 waiver wire

Fantasy football defenses get switched out virtually every week based on matchups and who’s going to give your roster the best chance to win. There are a few defenses out there on the waiver wire that fantasy managers can pick up this week that are taking on weaker opponents and could give your roster a leg up on the competition.

Week 12 byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Next up — New York Jets

Yes, I do realize that it’s bold to starting the 29th ranked defense in the NFL is a bold, bold move. However, they’re taking on the Jets who are averaging just 17 points per game. The Texans defense has also played well over the last two weeks, allowing just 17 points to the Dolphins and 13 points to the Titans last week. Tennessee has a much better offense than New York, even with its injuries. The Jets have scored less than 20 points six times this season, including each of the last two weeks.

It’s a gamble, but on closer inspection, it’s really not that much of a risk. Though you probably should get rid of this unit as soon as Sunday’s game ends.

Next up — Seattle Seahawks

In previous years, this would look absolutely absurd. But this year, it actually makes a lot of sense. The Washington defense has been iffy this season, but the Seahawks offense has been downright bad. Even with Russell Wilson returning, they just can’t seem to find a groove. Seattle has scored a grand total of 13 points in the last two weeks and has only scored more than 20 points once in the last six weeks. The WTF defense has been solid over the last three games, giving up 21, 19 and 17 points over that span. They also have been turning the ball over at a great clip, forcing nine turnovers in the last six games.

Next up — Detroit Lions

The Bears head to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in what should be a... competitive matchup. Both teams are struggling, but the Lions are clearly struggling more. The first time they met Detroit hung just 14 points, which sadly is very close to their normal offensive output. They’re averaging 16 points per game, but that number is proper up by a 33 point performance in Week 1. In the last three games, Detroit has scored just 32 total points. That’s bad no matter which way you look at it.

You’re not picking up Chicago’s defense for their actual defense, you’re picking them up because of who they’re playing.